ONLINE: Liability for Transmission of COVID-19 to Customers of Farm and Food Businesses

press release: If your actions lead to a customer or an employee contracting COVID-19, are you legally liable? Join us for a webinar discussing whether, when, and how, this legal risk could befall a farm or food business, including farmers markets and food hubs. We’ll also cover essential steps to minimize the legal risk to the business. Insurance always plays a role when it comes to injury, so we’ll be sure to point out the role of insurance and important questions to ask one’s insurance provider. The legal landscape develops by the day with state and federal government changes also on the agenda. Join us for a clear, focused, webinar that emphasizes what you can do to protect your business.

Sponsored by Farm Commons, a nonprofit organization that empowers farmers and ranchers to create their own solutions to business law challenges within a community of support.

Be a part of protecting the legacies of thousands of farmers across the United States with a donation to support our legal education work. Your gift matters, no matter how small! All donations will be doubled (up to $5,000), helping us meet the incredibly urgent need for quality legal information as farms navigate COVID-19. Join us by making a donation at this link.