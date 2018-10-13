Liam Callanan

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: A missing person, a grieving family, a curious clue: a half-finished manuscript set in Paris. Once a week, I chase men who are not my husband. . . .

When eccentric novelist Robert Eady abruptly vanishes, he leaves behind his wife, Leah, their daughters, and, hidden in an unexpected spot, plane tickets to Paris. Hoping to uncover clues--and her husband--Leah sets off for France with her girls. Upon their arrival, she discovers an unfinished manuscript, one Robert had been writing without her knowledge . . . and that he had set in Paris. The Eady girls follow the path of the manuscript to a small, floundering English-language bookstore whose weary proprietor is eager to sell. Leah finds herself accepting the offer on the spot.

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Books, Wisconsin Book Festival
