media release: Welcome to our new ongoing series of virtual author talks in partnership with the Library Speakers Consortium! Each month, enjoy talks and interactive Q&A sessions with bestselling-authors streamed live. Recordings will be available for viewing after live events.

If you knew your future, would you try to fight fate? If you were told you only had a certain amount of time left to live, would you do things differently? Would you try to dodge your destiny? Join us as we chat with mega-bestselling author Liane Moriarty about her newest novel Here One Moment. Moriarty’s Here One Moment is a brilliantly constructed tale that looks at free will and destiny, grief and love, and the endless struggle to maintain certainty and control in an uncertain world.