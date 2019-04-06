Libby Hellman
Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Meet author Libby Hellman over this informal coffee event, where she will be signing her books, including her newest, High Crimes.
About High Crimes: How do you solve a murder when there are 42,000 suspects? That's the task of Chicago PI Georgia Davis, hired to hunt down those behind the assassination of Resistance leader Dena Baldwin fourteen months after the 2016 election.
Info
Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Books