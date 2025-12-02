Liberating Prayer

× Expand courtesy Kadampa Meditation Center A close-up of Gen Dorje. Gen Dorje

media release: Join us for this half-day retreat led by Gen Kelsang Dorje. He will guide us through the meaning of this prayer and we can allow the inspiration to influence our life.

Without Buddha’s kindness we would not know the real causes of happiness or the real causes of suffering. Buddha taught us how all happiness and suffering depend upon the mind. He showed us how to abandon those states of mind that cause suffering and cultivate those states of mind that cause happiness.The prayer asks for wisdom to dispel mental darkness and heal one's mind, acknowledging Buddha as the source of happiness and the guide to enlightenment. In other words, he taught us perfect methods for overcoming suffering and attaining happiness.

Everyone Welcome!

Gen Kelsang Dorje is the resident teacher at the Kadampa Meditation Center Madison. As the resident teacher Gen Dorje is responsible for teaching and leading meditation classes, retreats, and workshops at the center and in branch locations. He has received extensive training under the guidance of Geshe Kelsang Gyatso, the founder of the New Kadampa Tradition. Gen Dorje is known for his warmth and humor in making Buddha’s teachings relevant to our modern life. He is an inspiring example of how to integrate these teachings into a joyful life and is committed to helping people improve their daily lives through meditation and mindfulness.