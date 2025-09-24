Libertarian Party of Wisconsin Town Hall

media release: The Libertarian Party of Wisconsin (LPWI) will host its second statewide Virtual Town Hall on Tuesday, September 24, 2025, at 7:00 PM Central Time, offering party members and the general public a chance to engage directly with LPWI’s Executive Committee and leadership team.

This livestreamed event will provide updates on LPWI initiatives, campaign efforts, and legislative advocacy, and will include an open Q&A segment with viewers. The Town Hall aims to increase transparency, encourage dialogue, and foster participation in party-building activities across the state.

“This Town Hall is an open invitation to anyone who believes in liberty and personal responsibility,” said Reese Wood, chair of LPWI. “We want to make our leadership accessible and accountable. Whether you're a long-time member or just liberty-curious, this is your opportunity to ask questions and get involved.”

Speakers will include:

Reese Wood, chair

Aaron Kammer, vice chair

Amanda Griffiths, secretary

Tom Patrowsky, treasurer

And additional district representatives and committee chairs

The event will be streamed live using Zoom with simultaneous broadcast on social media platforms. The livestream link will be posted on LPWI’s website and official channels (including https://www.facebook.com/events/1445440320119395) prior to the event.