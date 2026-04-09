media release: National Library Workers Day celebrates the dedicated staff who make library services possible. This year, Madison Public Library will host a screening of The Librarians in partnership with PBS Wisconsin and Madison Reading Project. The event will take place at Pinney Library from 7-9pm. Before the screening, attendees will view a new PBS Wisconsin social series highlighting two Madison Public Library librarians and the impact of their work in the community, offering a closer look at the people behind the scenes.

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