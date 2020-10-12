ONLINE: Libraries Supporting Voter Turnout: Answers to Your Questions about the 2020 Election

press release: Are patrons putting absentee ballots in your library's book drop?

Are you wondering how your library could be a polling place?

Are patrons confused about the absentee ballot process and timeline to vote by mail?

Join us for a webinar with people who can answer your questions about the 2020 Election and how your library can support voter turnout during the pandemic.

We will cover the following topics:

Election basics

Roles libraries are playing to support voter turnout

Library partnerships with the local Clerk's office

Experiences of a Clerk in both an urban office and a smaller municipality

The personal experience of serving as both a library director and a Clerk

What it looks like for staff to support the public's access to voter registration and the election

PLUS there will be lots of time for Q&A; we can stay online through 10:30am.

Please add your questions when you fill out the registration form, and our panelists will see them ahead of time.

Our panelists are:

Amy Peterson, Director of the Lena Public Library and the Clerk for the Town of Little River

Eileen Newcomer, Voter Education Manager, League of Women Voters of Wisconsin

Krissy Wick, Assistant Director, Madison Public Library

Meagan Wolfe, Administrator, Wisconsin Elections Commission

Michelle Nelson, Information Coordinator, City of Kenosha Clerk’s office

Richard Rydecki, Assistant Administrator, Wisconsin Elections Commission

The webinar will be recorded, captioned, and available for viewing afterwards.

This webinar is sponsored by DPI and hosted by the Winnefox Library System.