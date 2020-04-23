ONLINE: Library Giving Day

press release: Join us in supporting Madison Public Library on the second annual Library Giving Day Thursday, April 23! This event gives library lovers like you a chance to give back to your local library and show your appreciation for the collections, programs and other resources you benefit from each day. This year, all donations will support Madison Public Library’s virtual content such as live-streamed programs; and digital collections, including eBooks and audiobooks. According to library collections staff, there has been a 43 percent increase in checkouts of these resources since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

We realize the pandemic’s economic impact has adversely affected many businesses and individuals; if that’s the case for you, we ask that you celebrate the day by sharing our social media posts and encouraging your friends and family who are in a position to give to make a donation. Every dollar will be matched up to $45,000, thanks to generous gifts from David and Margie Devereaux, Lau & Bea Christensen, and Madison Public Library Foundation Board of Directors members both present and past.

You don’t have to wait until Library Giving Day to make your gift. Click the link below to contribute toward digital collections and virtual programs today.

https://mplfoundation.org/give/things-we-fund/digitalresources/

Join foundation Executive Director Jenni Jeffress on Facebook live at 9:30 a.m. Thursday to hear about the library's quick actions to ensure Madisonians could still learn, find enjoyment and be entertained through eBooks, audiobooks, foreign language learning apps, newspapers and more. These items are available to all residents — those staying safer in their homes, and others who are fulfilling their role as essential workers.