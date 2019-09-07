press release: Library Workers Make Art (and Community): a Group Exhibition at Communication

Reception will be held Saturday, September 7 from 5-8pm. Exhibition will be up during open hours August 16-October 26.

Libraries provide communities with space to learn and books to read, but that is not their only function. They are a link to job resources, internet access, quiet study space, support for new immigrants, and often, voter registration. Many libraries offer remote access to books for patrons who cannot come in person and are often the first line of defense in a heat wave or cold snap, providing safe temperatures and refuge for those without that comfort.

Library workers are a central part of supporting their local communities and we wanted to know what that experience is like. Contributors to this exhibition were asked the following questions:

What is your role at the library you work at? How can you use an art form to describe this role, and how it makes you feel about your community?

