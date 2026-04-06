media release: Saturday, April 11, through the 30 at Gallery 6311 of the Humanities Building, see Life After Life curated by Miranda Lile, Sophia Longo, and Defne Oruç of the Art 470 Artists as Curators/Curators as Artists class, with the reception on Friday, April 17 from 6 to 9pm. The action of art-making is a reflection of the life that surrounds us. How are you shaped and shaping? What translations are taking place? What is lost and what is gained in translation, translating experience, image-text to performance? What mimicry, response-ability, and pattern making are you participating in? This exhibition approaches art through three intersecting lines of visual inquiry: responding to forms of nature and life-forces, tracing the politics of embodiment within the everyday, and resisting or departing from the artists’ autobiographies. We seek to highlight the innate conversations between artists and the world as a form of collaboration in a multi-media event.