ONLINE: Life After Peace Corps: Getting There From Here

press release: Peace Corps is a life-changing experience. How many times have you heard that? Is it really true?

Hear from three #BadgerPeaceCorps returned volunteers who have been there, done that, and are pursuing their dreams and careers. How were they changed? What made the difference?

Chris Brooks, RPCV Nepal 2018-2020, served in the Agriculture sector. He had his UW-Madison B.S. in Political Science and East Asian Studies...not exactly his academic major! He was evacuated in March 2020, but was short months away from his close of service and had already been accepted into the La Follette School of Public Affairs Masters in International Policy program. Was this part of his original plan? Find out from Chris!

Ashley Gries, RPCV 2008-2010, is working on her Masters degree in Environment Conservation. From an Interior Design B.A. to Peace Corps to Environment Conservation, she has a story to share.

Tina Lloren, RPCV Kenya 1996-1998, received her UW degree in Education and went right into Peace Corps in the Education sector. She found health issues to be significant in her village and worked on food and nutrition as secondary projects. Upon return, she received her Masters in Public Health. She's been working in international food security capacities for the last 20 years.