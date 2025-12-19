Life After the Storm: Finding Your Way Forward After Loss

media release: Mental Health Workshop Series to guide you through various aspects of your mental health and overall wellness.

The journey of grief can feel overwhelming, isolating, and confusing. In this webinar, we create a safe space to explore and understand the complex emotions that accompany loss. You'll learn that there is no "right" way to grieve and discover practical, heartfelt strategies for caring for yourself during this difficult time. Join us to find connection, validation, and hope as you navigate your unique path toward healing.

NAMI Dane County provides a number of public education opportunities that are at no cost to participants. If you have questions about our education programs, please contact Quinn Jiles.