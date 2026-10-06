media release: The 2026 Darren M. Latimer Lecture on Jews and Sports

Featuring talk back with Director Aviva Kempner, 2212 Levy Hall (232 N Park St),

The Life and Times of Hank Greenberg is a humorous and nostalgic documentary about an extraordinary baseball player who transcended religious prejudice to become an American icon. Hammerin’ Hank’s accomplishments for the Detroit Tigers during the Golden Age of Baseball rivaled those of Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig. This compelling documentary examines how America’s first Jewish baseball star was a beacon of hope to American Jews who faced bigotry during the Depression and World War II.

In commemoration of the 25th anniversary of Aviva Kempner’s acclaimed documentary, The Life and Times of Hank Greenberg, the film has been remastered and rereleased in stunning 4K resolution. This project also marks the 90th anniversary of the iconic moment when Hank Greenberg, in an inspiring act of faith and integrity, chose not to play in a crucial pennant race game to observe Yom Kippur.

Aviva Kempner, a Washington, D.C.-based filmmaker, creates successful and critically acclaimed documentaries about under-known Jewish heroes and social justice. Her other films include The Spy Behind Homeplate, Rosenwald, Yoo-Hoo, Mrs. Goldberg, Partisans of Vilna, Imagining the Indian, and A Pocketful of Miracles.

The Latimer Series was established and endowed by Ken Latimer (BS ’66) and his wife Carole Latimer, together with their family and friends, in memory of their son, Darren M. Latimer (BBA ’96).

Co-sponsored by UW-Madison Hillel