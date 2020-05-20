Life at the South Pole: A Virtual Experrience

press release:The IceCube Neutrino Observatory, a cubic-kilometer neutrino detector located at the South Pole, is hosting biweekly live calls to chat with IceCube scientists John Hardin and Yuya Makino. During the webcast, you'll be introduced to IceCube science and learn about living and working at the coldest, harshest place on Earth. Bring your own questions for the Q-and-A at the end.

Zoom Webinar link (100 attendees max): https://wipac-science.zoom.us/j/392005592

