Life Doesn't Frighten Me: I Am Fearless Royalty
Madison Youth Arts Center 1055 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Children's Theater of Madison: Musical adventure by Paige Hernandez and Kris Funn, 2/3-18, Starlight Theater, at 1 & 4 pm Saturday and 3 pm Sunday. $26-$15.
media release: Starlight Theater MYArts - 8 PUBLIC + 1 RELAXED PERFORMANCE, SATURDAY, FEB 3 - SUNDAY, FEB 18
Take a journey with four heroes as they conquer their fears and discover their indelible superpowers. Based on the Maya Angelou poem, this original play with music celebrates every child’s inherent strength and courage. Created by multi-disciplinary hip-hop artist Paige Hernandez and Grammy-nominated jazz musician Kris Funn. Read more here on how this unique play came to be! Best suited for grades K & Up / Run Time approx 60 minutes