Life Imitates Art: Redlining, Homeownership and the Racial Wealth Gap

media release:

We are excited to kick off the Fall season with a panel discussion on redlining, homeownership, and the racial wealth gap. Organized in partnership with American Players Theatre (APT), the event will be on Monday, September 26 at 6:30pm. The event is free for all – simply register through Eventbrite.

The panel will feature Gavin Lawrence, lead actor in APT's production of Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun; Kaleem Caire, founder and CEO of One City Schools; Revel Sims, assistant professor in the Department of Planning and Landscape Architecture, UW-Madison; and T﻿iffany Malone, co-creator OWN IT and real estate consultant. Megan Diaz-Ricks will moderate.

In addition, we'll also have a brief report on OWN IT's progress to date. Though there is more work to do, we are proud of what we have accomplished this past year—thanks to incredible volunteers, partners, and supporters like you! Breaking down systemic racism and barriers to homeownership is a team effort that truly requires the whole community. If you have a colleague, friend, or family member who may be interested in learning about and supporting OWN IT's mission, please encourage them to attend this in-person event. We hope to see you there!

While we are committed to hosting free events, one-time and recurring donations are critical to grow the down payment fund. Funds go directly to families and staff who are approved for assistance and ready to purchase a home.