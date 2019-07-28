press release: 1 to 4 pm, Sunday, July 28, Attic Angel Community campus, 640 Junction Road (corner of Old Sauk and Junction)

FREE but RSVP requested. FREE parking along Junction Road: Summit Credit Union, Discount Tire and TDS/Johnson Bank garage (with shuttle service)

Attic Angel Association’s Life is a Playground! 130th birthday party is for kids 1 to 101! Spread across the Attic Angel campus (corner of Old Sauk and Junction), it starts with fanfare from the UW Band, followed by magic shows, ice cream, technology exploration and other outdoor / indoor fun. We’re also raising money to build a playground for The Playing Field early learning center, which serves homeless children and others. It’s yet another of our historic fundraisers to care for Madison over 130 years … and counting! Please RSVP and consider making a gift at www.AtticAngel.org/130