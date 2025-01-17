RSVP for Life is Better When You Laugh
Goodman Community Center-Ironworks 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: The next FREE workshop is at 6 pm Wednesday, January 22 at The Goodman Community Center!
The workshop is a fun and dynamic discussion about what a valuable role humor plays in our lives and how it builds a better daily living and workplace environment. Learn about the types of humor that affect us and write a few humorous musings along the way.
Come and join the fun! Bring a friend!
You can get more info and register (by Jan. 17) here: https://scriptedchaos4u.com/