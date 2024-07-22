RSVP for Life is Better When You Laugh

media release: We are are taking reservations for RSVP's July Zoom Event scheduled for Wednesday, July 24, beginning at 1:00 PM. Our presenter is Alice Pauser, a national freelance writer and presenter, who will examine humor as a means to improve mental and physical well being. More complete information about the presentation can be found below.

To receive a Zoom link for this event, contact Jack Guzman, at jguzman@rsvpdane.org by Monday, July 22. We hope you can join us on July 24.