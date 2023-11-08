Life is Better When You Laugh

media release: ﻿The workshop, presented free of charge in partnership with the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation (WWBIC), is a fun and dynamic discussion about what a valuable role humor plays in our lives and how it builds a better daily living experience and workplace environment.

Alice Pauser has been a published humor writer, freelance journalist and public speaker for over three decades. She has been a StorySLAM Champion for The Moth in Madison and Milwaukee, and performs standup comedy with Lady Laughs Comedy, including at the iO Improv Theater in Chicago. Alice has also worked extensively in the field of mental health and wellness throughout her career.