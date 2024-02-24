media release: Overture Center, along with Right Angle Entertainment, Maple Tree Entertainment and Quatro Entertainment, announces the brand-new, concert-style show that chronicles the amazing journey George Michael had with music and his fans will play in Capitol Theater on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Life and Music of George Michael captures the performance and sound with concert style staging and lighting while audiences listen to early music hits from Wham! and his illustrious solo career. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 7 at 11 a.m. at overture.org.

“This show is going to honor George Michael’s career and be a celebration for his fans,” says producer Ralph Schmidtke. “Over the years, George’s popularity has continued to grow, and The Life and Music of George Michael will give fans a glimpse of his life and hear all the songs they have come to love.”

The Life and Music of George Michael captures the performance and sound of one of the biggest international stars of our time. The show will have fans on their feet dancing and singing along to blockbuster hits, including “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,” “Freedom,” “Faith,” “Careless Whisper,” “Father Figure” and many more.

Michael sold over 115 million albums spanning four decades and rose to fame as a member of Wham! in the early 80’s. He went solo in 1987 with “Faith,” one of the biggest albums of all time. The album had four number one hits including “Faith,” “Monkey,” “Father Figure” and “One More Try.” He won two Grammy Awards, three Brit awards, three American Music Awards and four MTV Video Music Awards.

Michael will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this November 3, as he received the TOP Votes from Fans:

https://www.billboard.com/ music/rock/george-michael- tops-fan-vote-2023-rock-and- roll-hall-of-fame-induction- 1235318566/.

For more information, visit www.TheLifeandMusicofGM.com.

ABOUT RIGHT ANGLE ENTERTAINMENT (Producers):

Right Angle Entertainment specializes in the production, marketing, management and distribution of live theatrical, digital and concert events. RAE’s proud roster includes: The Price is Right Live!, Wheel of Fortune LIVE!! The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Jay Shetty’s World Tour: Love Rules, R.E.S.P.E.C.T. – A Celebration Of The Music Of Aretha Franklin Tour, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (National Tour and Grand Old Opry), The Psychology of Serial Killers, The Office! A Musical Parody (New York City and National Tour), The Masked Singer National Tour, America's Got Talent Live!, among many others. Recently, Right Angle Entertainment have been trailblazers in the theatrical space producing safe, outdoor and immersive productions including the Art Heist Experience, The Office! – A Murder Mystery Parody and the upcoming iconic board game experience, CLUE Live! – A Walking Experience. www.rightangleentertainment. com

ABOUT MAPLE TREE ENTERTAINMENT (Producers):

Headed by Dean Elliott, Maple Tree Entertainment Ltd is a theatrical production company that specializes in creating, presenting and producing high quality music, drama and musicals both in the UK and across the world. Maple Tree Entertainment's flagship show “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” has been seen by hundreds of thousands of people across the world and is still today the leading theatrical show concerning Simon & Garfunkel. The company also co-produces The British Invasion – Live on Stage. The company is committed to extremely high-quality work and will always have the satisfaction of the audience as its main driving goal. www.mapletreeentertainment.com

ABOUT QUATRO ENTERTAINMENT (Producers):

Quatro Entertainment co-produces “The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” “The British Invasion – Live on Stage” and “The Life and Music of George Michael” and promotes national Broadway touring shows. With offices in Calgary and Victoria, they present hundreds of events across North America each year. Recent Broadway touring shows include “Dirty Dancing,” “Kinky Boots,” “Rock of Ages” and “The Illusionists.” For more information, visit: http://quatroentertainment. com/