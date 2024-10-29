Life on Thin Ice

media release: Journey into the heart of the Arctic with National Geographic Live! Explore the icy landscapes teeming with life, where sea ice is as essential as desert sand. Half a million Indigenous people call this frosty land home, but they’re not alone. Polar bears, musk ox, whales and caribou co-exist with their human neighbors. Join Kiliii Yüyan, our first speaker of Indigenous descent, as he reveals the deep bond between Native peoples and the majestic creatures of the North through beautiful images and awe-inspiring moments.