press release: SAILing into the future! presents: "Life's A Daring Adventure: Carpe Vitam!"

The inspiring and hilarious Mary Helen Conroy returns with her tools of Review, Retreat, and Reinvention, helping you with ideas for creating your next chapter and preparing to design your future self. Part two of this workshop will feature author Galen Metz, who will walk us through strategies on how to best embrace retirement and the changes it brings. As Mary Helen says, "If you're not dead, you're not done!"

Conroy is the author of "Your Itty Bitty Retirement Book" and Metz is the former CIO of Group Health Cooperative and author of "Unlock the Secrets of Retirement."

10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., August 27, Oakwood Village Heritage Oaks, 6205 Mineral Point Road (left at the sign when entering off of Mineral Point Road.) Westmorland/Nakoma Room.. Deadline to reserve is August 26, but these workshops often fill up, so early registration is encouraged! Call 608-230-4321 or register online at www.sailtoday.org.

$10 for Full SAIL Members, $20 for Associate Members, $30 for Non-members. Price includes workshop materials and lunch. Non-members may apply their workshop fee to a membership should they wish to join. SAIL is a membership organization providing fun, friendship, and resources for adults 55 and older. Learn about membership at www.sailtoday.org!