Life's a Daring Adventure, and You're Not Done Yet!

press release: Join bestselling author and motivational speaker Mary Helen Conroy for this fun, interactive event about making the next chapter of your life the best chapter! Learn more about Mary Helen at www.lifesadaringadventure.com.

Part One: Capturing your past, planning for your future: Using the tools of Review, Retreat and Reinvention, you will be guided toward ideas for creating your next chapter and preparing to design your future self!

Part Two: Envision your dreams and design your plan to create your life: Your future isn’t just a dream. We’ll provide tools for envisioning your ideas for the future into an action plan. As we put it all together for you, you'll see where you want to be and know how to get there!

This workshop is hosted by Sharing Active Independent Lives (SAIL), a membership organization aimed at promoting independence and security for older adults through social activities, volunteerism, educational programs, and essential services. Information on membership and upcoming events can be found at www.sailtoday.org.

3:30-5:30 p.m. each day: Part One-October 24, Part Two-October 31. Register by calling 608-230-4321 or e-mailing info@sailtoday.org. $10 for Full SAIL members, $30 for Associate Members, $40 for non-members. Non-members may credit their workshop fee toward a membership to SAIL any time before October 31, 2019.