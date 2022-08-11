Lifetime GPS: When History Repeats Itself Part II

press release: Join us as we continue to explore the many sides of using electronic GPS for lifetime monitoring. Some states, including Wisconsin, can require GPS monitors for life, even though individuals may no longer be under supervision. Because of the population statistics of who is impacted by the criminal justice system, there are numerous implications for people of color that have historical connections to systems of oppression. What are the economic, emotional, health, housing, and data collection effects of electronic monitoring?

Aaron Hicks is an example of someone who has moved past any form of supervision but is still required to wear a GPS ankle monitor and pay monthly device fees for life.

Our panel of experts and those with lived experience on the topic will be in discussion.

Guest Panelists:

- Sen. Lena Taylor, Wisconsin State Senator

- James Morgan, Peer Support Specialist at Just Dane

- Aaron Hicks, Nehemiah Reentry Coordinator

Hosted by Anthony Cooper, Nehemiah Reentry Coordinator

Register for Zoom Webinar or watch the live stream on the Justified Anger YouTube Channel.