ONLINE: "Lift Every Voice" Roundtable
press release: Join Wisconsin for Biden for a virtual roundtable to discuss Joe Biden’s “Lift Every Voice” Plan for Black America. The discussion will be moderated by Trey Baker, Biden for President African American Engagement Director; and will feature David Bowen, Wisconsin State Representative; Angela Lang, local Milwaukee organizer; and David Crowley, Milwaukee County Executive.
The zoom registration link will be provided upon RSVP.
