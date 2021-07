media release: LIFT LEOPOLD COMMUNITY SUMMER SERIES

FREE FAMILY EVENTS JULY 20-AUGUST 24, TUESDAYS, 4-7PM. 5PM: FOOD; 6PM: YMCA FLAG FOOTBALL. Plus the below features.

July 20: Yani Thoronka Spoken Word Artist, Wheels for Winners Free Bike Repair, Bike Activities & Community Ride

July 27: Limanya African Drum & Dance Ensemble, DreamBikes Free Bike Repair, Bike Activities & Community Ride

August 3: Havens Mobile Farm, Wheels for Winners Free Bike Repair SSM Health & GHC-SCW COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

August 10: Madison Public Library DREAM Bus, SSM Health & GHC-SCW COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

August 17: DreamBikes Free Bike Repair, Bike Activities & Community Ride Power Dance and Afro-Peruvian Music with Francis Medrano, MSCR Nature Kits for Kids and Adaptive Dance, SSM Health & GHC-SCW COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

August 24: Angela Puerta Band, GHC-SCW Yoga, MSCR Nature Kits for Kids and Adaptive Dance, SSM Health & GHC-SCW COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic