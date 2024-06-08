media release: You're invited to Lift with Johnny as a part of the Project Live Well Experience! As we celebrate Family Health & Fitness Day, join Johnny Winston of Johnny Winston CARES Fitness & Wellness for an energizing workout experience tailored for all fitness levels. Experience this fun-filled group personal training experience as we elevate towards generations of Well Black Women and families!

A family that trains together - grows together! Register at ffbww.org/project-live-well!

*Zoom link provided after registration for participants outside of the Madison area.

REQUIREMENTS: Age: Participants must be 13 and older. Waiver: Participation in Project Live Well is voluntary. By registering, you confirm that you have consulted your physician or healthcare provider and are cleared for physical activity.