Lifting the Veil on Incarceration Write-In

media release: In collaboration with LAB^4 Community Curators at the Arts + Literature Laboratory, join us for a write-in and resources fair focused on platforming the voices of those directly impacted by the carceral state on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, 6:30pm to 8:30pm.

A write-in is, in this case, a gathering of community members (some who identify as writers and others who may not) who come together to write in response to/in conversation with the work of those currently and formerly incarcerated. This event will build upon eight weeks of LAB^4 programming under the theme, "The Places We Make"

Kevin Mullen is an assistant professor of Continuing Studies and the Director of Adult Education for the UW Odyssey Project. His work focuses on expanding access to higher education for low-income adult students from marginalized communities. Roderick “Rudy” Bankston is an educator, entrepreneur, author, and music producer. His powerful story describes his experience as a survivor of the school-to-prison pipeline and surfaces and explores intersecting themes of identity, justice, trauma and resiliency.