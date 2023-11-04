Light Beams, Dialogues

× Expand Leah Gage Five people on bicycles stop for a picture. Light Beams

media release: DC post-dance-punk band Light Beams are about to embark on a tour of the US in support of their forthcoming LP Wild Life which will be released by legendary independent label Dischord Records on 11/3. The band will perform at Communication in Madison on Nov. 4. The band released the lead single / music video for the album track "Coming Our Way" which you can see HERE.

ALL AGES. Proof of vaccination required for entry. Masks are required at all times for audience members and performers (masks are optional only while performing).