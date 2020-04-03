ONLINE: Light in the Attic & Friends Live

press release: In hopes of bringing some much-needed joy to the planet, on Friday, April 3, Light in the Attic is presenting a free, live video stream featuring new performances from legendary artists whose music we have re-released over the past 20 years, along with a handful of talented friends from the around the globe each covering songs from our catalog.

100% of donations will be given to MusiCares, helping people in the music community affected by the Coronavirus. While quarantined at home – from Rio to Tokyo; Cardiff to Austin; Barbados to Italy – each musician will be doing what they do best, sharing the gift of song, maybe in their pajamas and maybe with their kids, and wherever feels comfy and cozy in the privacy of their home. The lineup includes:

Texas soul queen Barbara Lynn

Fred Armisen

British folk legend Michael Chapman

Jarvis Cocker

Italian composer Gigi Masin

Devendra Banhart

Brazilian great Marcos Valle

Jim James (My Morning Jacket)

Sandy Dedrick of sixties soft-psych outfit The Free Design

Japanese ambient pioneers Inoyama Land (Kankyō Ongaku)

Alex Maas (The Black Angels)

Money Mark

Singer-songwriter Lynn Castle

Gruff Rhys (Super Furry Animals)

Leonard Sanders of modern soul-gospel group the Supreme Jubilees

Jazz giant Azar Lawrence

Grant & Frankie Olsen (Gold Leaves / Arthur & Yu)

Beach Boys poet and lyricist Stephen John Kalinich

Mark Lightcap (Acetone)

Sessa

Ben Gibbard

Tune in for free on Friday, April 3, at 4 PM PST (6 pm CST) via Twitch and YouTube.