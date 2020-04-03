ONLINE: Light in the Attic & Friends Live
press release: In hopes of bringing some much-needed joy to the planet, on Friday, April 3, Light in the Attic is presenting a free, live video stream featuring new performances from legendary artists whose music we have re-released over the past 20 years, along with a handful of talented friends from the around the globe each covering songs from our catalog.
100% of donations will be given to MusiCares, helping people in the music community affected by the Coronavirus. While quarantined at home – from Rio to Tokyo; Cardiff to Austin; Barbados to Italy – each musician will be doing what they do best, sharing the gift of song, maybe in their pajamas and maybe with their kids, and wherever feels comfy and cozy in the privacy of their home. The lineup includes:
Texas soul queen Barbara Lynn
Fred Armisen
British folk legend Michael Chapman
Jarvis Cocker
Italian composer Gigi Masin
Devendra Banhart
Brazilian great Marcos Valle
Jim James (My Morning Jacket)
Sandy Dedrick of sixties soft-psych outfit The Free Design
Japanese ambient pioneers Inoyama Land (Kankyō Ongaku)
Alex Maas (The Black Angels)
Money Mark
Singer-songwriter Lynn Castle
Gruff Rhys (Super Furry Animals)
Leonard Sanders of modern soul-gospel group the Supreme Jubilees
Jazz giant Azar Lawrence
Grant & Frankie Olsen (Gold Leaves / Arthur & Yu)
Beach Boys poet and lyricist Stephen John Kalinich
Mark Lightcap (Acetone)
Sessa
Ben Gibbard
Tune in for free on Friday, April 3, at 4 PM PST (6 pm CST) via Twitch and YouTube.