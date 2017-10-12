RSVP for Light of the Moon

press release: If you want to be a Badger, just run along, as Rec Sports teams with the WAA Homecoming Committee to host a run/walk on Lakeshore Path, featuring Bucky and a late-night breakfast. All proceeds going to the non-profit of Lori Berquam’s choice.

7:30PM, 10/18/17, Lakeshore Path (starting from Near East Fields, close to the Observatory Drive side of Dejope residence hall)

UW-Madison Students: $20; Rec Sports Members: $25; Community/Non-Rec Sports Members: $30

Registration required by Oct. 12. See website for details.