press release: Bahá’ís in the greater Madison area are orchestrating an extraordinary celebration to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of Bahá’u’lláh, the Founder of the Bahá’í Faith; to be held from 2-4 pm on October 22, 2017, at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave.

The public is invited to the free event which will feature colorful exhibits, tasty refreshments, uplifting words and music, and performers representing the best qualities of ethnic and cultural diversity.

Madison Mayor Paul Soglin and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi have both issued proclamations declaring October 22 as a day for Madison and Dane County citizens “to promote in themselves and in their relations with others those qualities and attributes that will bring about the recognition of the oneness of humanity; to embrace diversity; and to work for unity in our local community, in our country, and in the world.”

Bahá’u’lláh (1817-1892) was a spiritual teacher Who announced in 1863 that He was the bearer of a new revelation from God. His teachings have spread around the world, forming the basis of a process of social transformation and community building which is unique in its global scope and the diversity of participants.

The Light of Unity Festival is a celebration of the transformative impact of Bahá’u’lláh’s teachings on the lives of families, neighborhoods and communities around the country and the world. Bahá’u’lláh’s vision of the oneness of humanity is an antidote to the racial prejudice and materialism that are corroding American society.