media release: The Madison area has produced some of the most creative (and successful!) film makers in the industry. Period. And they all had to start somewhere. But it takes a community to create great films and great filmmakers. Come out to COPA and join us in creating something incredible. Hosted by Wisconsin's 48hr Film. July will feature special screening of "Light Shines in the Darkness" with special guests Travis Agnew and TJ Hill to discuss the creation of this film.

Doors open at 6pm Show starts at 7pm *$5 suggested donation at the door