Event: Light The Night – Madison

Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025

Time: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM (Walk starts at 7:00 PM)

Location: Henry Vilas Zoo, 702 S. Randall Ave, Madison, WI 53715

Join The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society for Light The Night, a community walk to honor those affected by blood cancers. Enjoy a 1-mile walk, survivor recognition, a Kids Zone with activities, and a lantern ceremony. Registration is free; fundraising is encouraged to support blood cancer research and patient services. The event is family-friendly, allows service animals, strollers, and wheelchairs, and will take place rain or shine. Food will be available for purchase onsite. Free parking is provided in zoo lots and nearby streets.

