media release: Belleville community members Kylie Edwardson and Jessica Deegan created “Light Up the Darkness”, a free, community event to promote mental health awareness in honor of Suicide Awareness Month and to raise funds for NAMI Dane County. The event will feature a one-mile walk around Belleville Community Park at dusk with glow sticks and a floating water lantern release on Lake Belle View. NAMI Dane County representatives will also be speaking at the event. Additionally, throughout the night, there will be live music by local band, “The Ghosts in the Room”, food provided and cooked by Belleville Firefighters, baked goods provided by Lingonberry Llama and Amanda’s Sweet Treats In Home Bakery LLC, a bounce house for children, a clothing sale and tables hosted by NAMI Dane County, Jacob’s SWAG Foundation and Life’s a Beach Counseling LLC.

“Our goal is to dedicate this time to light up the darkness of the mental health challenges that our community members face,” shares Kylie Edwardson and Jessica Deegan. “We understand that mental health battles can be silent, but extremely real. We understand there needs to be more support around this topic and we are here to support our community through these challenges.”

WHEN: Saturday, September 18, 2021; 5:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. The event agenda includes:

5:30 P.M. - Event begins

7:00 P.M. - Executive Director of NAMI Dane County speaks

7:30 P.M. - One mile walk

8:00 P.M. - Water lantern release

9:00 P.M. - Event ends

WHERE: Belleville Community Park, 39 N. River St. Belleville, WI 53508

NAMI Dane County is the founding chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by mental illness. NAMI Dane County provides education, support, and advocacy for people affected by mental illness in Dane County.