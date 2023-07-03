media release: Light Up the Lake | Tuesday, July 4, 2023 | Green Lake

Celebrate America’s birthday in picturesque, Green Lake!

Small town Green Lake, BIG celebration!

The Green Lake Area Chamber of Commerce will be providing a fun-filled day to celebrate America’s birthday in Deacon Mills Park and on Big Green. Please view the schedule below.

Monday, July 3

Party on the Pond | 5:30pm – 10:00pm | Town Square Community Center

Tuesday, July 4

Green Lake Festivities Pancake Breakfast | 7:00am – 11:00am | American Legion Post 306

4 on the 4th Reilly’s Pub Run/Walk for Veterans | 8:30am | Reilly’s Pub

Food & Refreshments | Noon | Deacon Mills Park

Purchase Ducks for the Race | Noon – 3:00pm | Deacon Mills GLACC Beverage Trailer

(Ducks are also available for purchase starting on June 19th at Adams Rib or GLACC Office)

Patriotic-Themed Boat Parade | 1:00pm – 2:00pm | Sunset Park to Deacon Mills

Cattail Critters Petting Zoo | 1:00pm – 4:00pm | Deacon Mills Park

Dizzy the Balloon Twister | 1:00pm – 4:00pm | Deacon Mills Park

Face Painting | 1:00pm – 4:00pm | Deacon Mills Park

DJ GALAXY | 1:00pm – 4:00pm | Deacon Mills Park

Duck Races | 2:30pm | Dartford Mill Pond Bridge

4th of July Community Parade | 4:00pm | Downtown Green Lake

Live Entertainment by Vice Versa | 5:30pm – 9:30pm | Deacon Mills

Fireworks | Dusk

If you are interested in giving, please call the Green Lake Area Chamber of Commerce at (920) 294-3231 or donate online at: www.visitgreenlake.com/donate/