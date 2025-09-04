media release: At long last, our beloved Mineral Point Opera House will shine again with a new lighted marquee! You are invited to Light Up The Night on Thursday, September 4th, to witness the moment the new marquee is illuminated for the first time.

Doors will open at 7:00 p.m., with refreshments, a short film highlighting the history of the Opera House and marquee through the years, and remarks from the Opera House Board, and Sign Art, the talented team behind the fabrication of the new signage. At 8:00 p.m., the crowd will count down to “flip the switch” for the first time.

The celebration marks a milestone in the building’s restoration efforts, made possible through the dedication of local volunteers, support from the City of Mineral Point and local foundations, the generosity of donors, the expertise of preservation experts, and the skill of sign-makers.

The new marquee blends period-inspired design with modern LED technology, honoring the theater’s early 20th century grandeur and origins, while providing a modern way to showcase our venue and our shows.

Additionally, we will be showing off our newly refinished front doors with improved hardware, new poster boxes, weatherized windows and extensive tuckpointing to our façade, all part of our ongoing restoration efforts! None of which would be possible without the support of our Mineral Point community!

We would love to include your name with the list of people who have supported this historic project and we are within $50,000 of our $400,000 goal. Your gift today can help us cross the finish line! To support this ongoing restoration project, visit mineralpointoperahouse.org/ encore.

We can’t wait to celebrate this special moment with all our friends and fans – a toast to

the next 100 years!