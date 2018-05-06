Light Years Away

press release:

Switzerland | 1981 | 35mm | 105 min.

Director: Alain Tanner; Cast: Trevor Howard, Mick Ford, Bernice Stegers

A film fairly brimming with a love of life and footloose freedom, this Dublin-set adaptation of Geneva writer Daniel Odier’s La Voie sauvage took the Grand Prix at Cannes. Young Jonas (Ford) becomes drawn to an elderly, typically Tanner-esque loner, Yoshka (Howard, excellent), who lives in a glum graveyard and jealously guards a secret which Jonas endeavors to learn.

Sunday Cinematheque at the Chazen: Alain Tanner: Among the last lions of the heroic age of the European art film, the Geneva born Tanner burst onto the international cinema scene at age forty with his debut feature, 1969’s Charles, Dead or Alive, completed after stints with the merchant navy and the British Film Institute, where he became charged with the unquiet spirit of the Free Cinema movement. Back home, the fired-up Tanner would forge a radical body of work that bristles at the numbing neutrality and status quo monotony of his native country, a cinema full of rebels, outcasts, and dropouts, where the presiding mood is one of driftlessness and anxious ambivalence, and a filmography ripe for the rediscovery. This touring series has been organized by UW Cinematheque & NYC’s Metrograph and is supported in part by the French House at UW Madison and the Embassy of Switzerland. Special thanks to Andrew Irving, Jake Perlin, and Marcel Müller.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.