× Expand courtesy Main Street Monroe Mrs. Claus during the 2024 Lighted Christmas Parade in Monroe. Mrs. Claus during the 2024 Lighted Christmas Parade in Monroe.

media release: Downtown Monroe will sparkle with holiday magic on Friday, December 5th as the community gathers for Main Street Monroe’s annual Lighted Christmas Parade. Families, friends, and visitors alike are invited to line up on the historic downtown square and enjoy a festive procession of illuminated floats, twinkling lights, Christmas music, and general cheer!

The beloved tradition, which has grown considerably in recent years, kicks off at 6pm from the Monroe Middle School. It is free to participate in and to attend. Confirmed participants include the New Glarus Madrigal Group, which will also be performing immediately following the parade on the inner lane of the south side of the square. This area, which is closest to where Main Street Monroe lights a tree on the courthouse lawn annually, will be closed for parking with multiple fire pits set up. The Monroe High School band and choir will also be performing. There will also be vendors with hot chocolate and sweet treats. New this year will be a toy drive for UW Children’s Hospital.

Efforts are being coordinated by Chris Coplien who hopes to fill a trailer with craft supplies, sports cards, STEM sets, warm blankets, toys, craft sets, board games and puzzles. Donations are currently also being accepted at Toy Haus on the west side of the square and at St Victor’s School. Donations will be accepted until January 15th.

And, as in previous years, the Monroe Noon Optimists invite everyone to UMB Bank – previously Wisconsin Bank & Trust (1717 10th Street) immediately after the parade. Kris Hartwig is coordinating the activities for the Optimists. The bank will be transformed into Santa’s headquarters for the evening. All children attending will receive a treat and a craft kit to take home and will have an opportunity to put a letter in Santa’s official mailbox. No headquarters would be complete without Santa and Mrs. Claus who will be greeting everyone at the bank after immediately participating in the parade. The Middle School Junior Optimists will also be helping with the event with all costs covered by the Monroe Noon Optimists, along with donations from Colony Brands. Families should expect Santa to arrive at the bank around 7pm; approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the parade.

Downtown businesses will also be getting in on the festive action. In addition to the many eateries, Chocolate Temptation, which recently completed a complete remodel and expansion will be open until 7pm with a specialty evening menu. Chocolate Temptation now features Remi’s Corner which is a self-serve candy area. Toy Haus will be open until 5pm and then reopen for an hour once the parade has concluded. House to Home Designs will also stay open late.

The outer west and east sides of the square will be closed during the parade so attendees will have an unobstructed view of the parade. Hot air balloons will once again be a part of the parade in a twist to add light and provide a bit of extra heat during the event.

The parade is once again graciously sponsored by Chelsea White Country Financial Insurance Agent who has sponsored the past five parades. The parade starts at the middle school, past Turner Hall, up 17th Avenue (east side of the square), across 9th Street (north side of the square), down 16th Avenue, and finishes at the middle school.

Anyone needing more information including to participate in the parade should contact Nordby at 608.328.4023 or by email (monroemainstreet@tds.net) to get an entry form. Generators are being made available from Precision Drive Control, Inc. for any participant that needs electricity.