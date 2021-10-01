media release: The beacons are beckoning you to Door County for the 2021 Lighthouse Festivals. Take a tour and experience the 14 lighthouses of the peninsula and islands again, or for the first time. Your ticket purchases through DoorCountyTickets.com support the Door County Maritime Museum & Lighthouse Preservation Society.

The Festival weekends include air, land-based, boat, and adventure tours that together reach all 11 of the treasured lighthouses of Door County and three of our neighbors to the south. Many of the tour excursions are unique to the Lighthouse Festival weekends, and provide visitors exclusive access to lighthouses not typically open to the public – Chambers Island, Plum Island and Sherwood Point Lighthouses. There are tours for all levels of activity and accessibility. Some tours involve hiking. Boat tours depart from a variety of locations around the Peninsula, including Sister Bay, Gills Rock and Baileys Harbor.

NEW FOR 2021: Grassy Island Range Lights and Algoma and Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouses are open or hosting visitors!