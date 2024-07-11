Lighting the Way for Crane Conservation Developing an Environmental Education Network in East Asia

media release: International Crane Foundation talk, on Zoom.

A new Crane School has started classes in China! The lessons are designed to teach students the importance of protecting their local wildlife, including the Critically Endangered Siberian Crane and create pride in these natural resources.

Our Environmental Education Program Manager, Cui Fangjie, will share an update on our environmental education activities in China, including the growing Crane School program.

﻿Sponsored by the Erica P. John Fund.