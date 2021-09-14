ONLINE: Lighting the Way for Rural Prosperity
media release: The Covid-19 pandemic has emphasized the tremendous challenges, as well as the incredible opportunities, facing our rural communities. As we emerge from the dark days of the pandemic, join us for a discussion to explore best practices in addressing these challenges – the digital divide, access to healthcare and workforce shortages – and harnessing the opportunities – the reimagined workplace, the draw of our area’s natural beauty and the entrepreneurial will to emerge even stronger. Hear from United States Department of Agriculture Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson about the important role agriculture still places in our rural communities and nation as a whole.
Taking place at Western Technical College’s Lunda Center, La Crosse, or virtually via Zoom (link will be emailed out before the event). Free event with lunch provided to in-person attendees (limited to 100). Thank you to Kwik Trip, Gundersen Health System and Thomas USAF Group for providing sponsorship support for this event.
Program
10:15 a.m. Registration
10:30 a.m. Welcome: Brent Ridge, president and CEO of Dairyland Power Cooperative
10:45 a.m. Strategies and Best Practices to Propel our Rural Businesses and Workforce
Discussion Panel:
Patti Balacek, Director of Regional Workforce Development - Western Technical College
Marcy West, Director, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation - Office of Rural Prosperity
Mike Verdon, Trinity Fabricators
Nathan Franklin, Director, External Affairs - Gundersen Health Systems
11:45 a.m. Lunch Buffet/Break
12:15 p.m. Agriculture – Still the Center of Our Rural Economies
Lunch Keynote Presentation:
Justin Maxson, Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development - United States Department of Agriculture
12:30 p.m. Thomas Kimsey, CEO, Thomas USAF Group, an expert on rural
development lending.
1:00 p.m. Foundations of Rural Development – Broadband, Education & Health Care
Discussion Panel:
Angie Dickison, Executive Director – Minnesota Office of Broadband Development
Brian Krambeer, President/CEO – MiEnergy Cooperative/ MiBroadband
Mari Freiberg, CEO – Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers
Mike Beighley, Superintendent – Whitehall School District
2:00 p.m. Conclusion