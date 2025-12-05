Lighting the Way Forward​

A message from Heidi Duss from the OPEN newsletter:

After more than five incredible years of growth, community building, and impact, I’ll be transitioning out of my leadership role with the OPEN Foundation at the end of this year.

When I started with OPEN — and later founded the OPEN Foundation — my hope was to create a space where LGBTQIA+ professionals could connect, learn, and thrive. Together, we’ve done just that.

Over the past five years, we’ve:

Built a safe, affirming online platform now 150+ members strong — with corporate partners supporting their employees in joining and finding a welcoming space to network, connect, and grow.

Established signature programs like the LGBTQ+ Career Fair and Transform, supporting trans and gender-expansive individuals as they gain confidence and advance in their careers.

Formed meaningful partnerships with dozens of employers and community organizations throughout Dane County.

Expanded visibility and amplified leaders in our community — creating spaces for belonging and empowerment.

Strengthened our organizational foundation with clear processes and sustainable systems.

Partnered with the Center for Community Stewardship as our fiscal sponsor — gaining invaluable guidance and accountability.

Hired consultants and partnered with UW–Madison and Edgewood College to offer impactful internship and learning opportunities.

I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together — and deeply grateful for everyone who has shown up, supported, and believed in this mission.

As OPEN moves into its next phase, I’m thrilled to share that Laura Paisley Beck will be stepping into leadership. Laura has been an integral part of our work for years — an entrepreneur, innovator, and advocate who shares OPEN’s vision for inclusive and sustainable growth. Among other things, Laura writes queer books, consults inclusive businesses, and hosts the Be the Glitter Podcast, where LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC voices shine.

She’ll be supported by our COO, Maggie Conrad, and the operations team at Little Light Solutions to ensure a smooth and thoughtful transition. To our community — I’d love for you to join us in celebrating this moment. We’ll be hosting an upcoming mixer where we’ll officially pass the leadership torch. Come share the impact OPEN has had on you, connect with the community, and say hello to our next wave of leadership. You can RSVP below.

Lighting the Way Forward​

Delta Beer Lab, Madison, WI​

Friday, December 5 | 4:00 – 6:30 PM

RSVP Here

From the bottom of my heart — thank you for being part of this journey.

OPEN has always been about all of us, and I can’t wait to see where this next chapter leads.

With gratitude and pride,

​Heidi Duss (she/they)​

Founder, OPEN Foundation