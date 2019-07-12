press release: Note: Start time changed to 8 pm.

On July 12, Lights for Liberty {www.lightsforliberty.org) will shine a light on the horrific abuses of the Trump administration in human detention camps. Indivisible Madison invites you to stand with this coalition of people dedicated to the principle that all human beings have a right to life, liberty and dignity.

We’ll gather in Brittingham Park at 8 pm. At 9 pm, we'll join in a national candlelight vigil. At every detention camp, and in cities, towns, and homes across America, a silent sea of candles will light up the nation. Candles will be provided.

Now is the time to stand for what is best in all of us, to stop the worst of us. We must stand for one another.

By choosing to attend this event, you are committing to participate non-violently and in accordance with the law, to work to de-escalate confrontations with others, and to behave lawfully to ensure the safety of event participants. You also acknowledge that you are solely responsible for any injury or damage to your person or property resulting from or occurring during this event, and that you release all event sponsors and organizers (and their officers, directors, employees, and agents) from any liability for that injury or damage.

