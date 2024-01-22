Lights Out! Eclipses, Whys, Wonders and Wows

Madison Metropolitan School District Planetarium 201 S. Gammon Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717

media release: Join us as we explore fascinating eclipse stories--from long ago scariness--to amazing stories of discovery.

We Are Guardians looks at how our world, its peoples and ecosystems are intrinsically connected, and how with the help of satellite monitoring we can examine the links between human activities and climate change.

Note that these are in-person programs. Masks are suggested. Tickets are $6 per person ($9 non-Madison residents).

