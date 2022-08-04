media release: Join us on our patio for this FREE music event!

Lijario is a Madison jazz group with a rotating cast of members playing the great jazz tunes from the last century. Like a perfect cocktail, the core ingredients of clarinet, keys, upright bass and drums are measured, combined, and arranged to fit the tune and the show. With Charlie Koz on drums, Kate Zirbel on clarinet, Efrat Koppel or Lance Letellier on keys, and Forrest Evans on upright bass, Lijario is the twist of orange to top off a perfect party.