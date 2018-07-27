Like an Animal in a Cage: Voices from Solidarity Confinement

press release: Stop in for this after-hours performance of Like an Animal in a Cage: Voices from Solitary Confinement. Hear the words of men and women locked in solitary confinement, meet and talk with survivors of solitary confinement, and learn what is needed to put an end to the overuse of solitary confinement in our jails and prisons. This event is co-hosted by Madison Organizing in Strength, Equality, and Solidarity (MOSES), WISDOM Solitary Confinement Task Force, EX-Incarcerated People Organizing (EXPO), and Madison Public Library.