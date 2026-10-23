Lil' Badger Holiday Toy Consignment Sale

media release: Lil' Badger Consignment's 2026 Holiday Toy Sale!

sponsored by Monona Parks & Recreation

NOVEMBER 7&8, Monona Community Center, 1011 Nichols Road, Monona, WI 53716

FREE ADMISSION - NO CONSIGNOR FEE ($1 suggested donation to Monona Parks Youth Scholarship Fund at time of check out.)

Volunteer and Consignor PreSale Saturday, November 7, from 8-9am

Public Sale​ Saturday, November 7, from 9am-2pm

Public 50% Off Sale (Most Items 1/2 Price )​Sunday, November 8, from 9am-2pm​

$1 Donation Sale for Volunteers Only**​**Remaining items sell for $1 to volunteers/consignors only. ​Please visit our Volunteer page for more info on how to participate in this special sale. CONSIGN VOLUNTEER

Space is limited. Please no strollers or wagons at presale events. We do encourage baby-wearing!

This sale is cash/check only. All sales are final. No returns. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Monona Parks & Recreation Youth Scholarship Fund and Monona Senior Center. A semi-annual children's consignment sale in the Monona/Eastside Madison community. Come join the fun!

Register for our MAILING LIST and get updates on our upcoming sale.

Any questions? Please contact [email protected].